Kingsway Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 5:12 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 11 cents per share.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.

