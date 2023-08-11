Kineta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Kineta, Inc. (KA) on Friday reported net income of $386,000 in its second quarter.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Kineta, Inc. (KA) on Friday reported net income of $386,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period.

