Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $496.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.8 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.82 billion.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion.

