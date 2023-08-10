Kid Friendly Cookout Menu and Ideas

Have you ever brought your kids to a cookout, and they complain because there is nothing they like to eat?…

Have you ever brought your kids to a cookout, and they complain because there is nothing they like to eat? Or perhaps your child goes wild and wants to consume everything they see. Fun and joyful gatherings can still be a stressor for some families.

If hosting a cookout, you can make it all kid friendly. For starters:

— Use bowls and platters in a variety of shapes and sizes.

— Make sure you have a colorful variety of foods.

— Add character food picks in the food itself.

— Put some snacks in colorful muffin holders or grab and go containers for easy snacking.

— Offer fun sprinkles and toppings.

If you’re attending a cookout or barbecue, consider some of the options below. The goal is to allow kids to explore and make some choices on their own. Parents can set a good example by putting a broad variety of fruits and vegetables on their own plates.

Best Kid-Friendly Cookout Foods

Mighty mains

Foods provided at cookouts come in all varieties, but it usually centers on the protein — typically meat. If options are offered, consider trying something new.

— Hamburgers: If possible, choose leaner meat (80% lean, beef or ground turkey). If you’re short for time, you can buy fresh or frozen. But it is simple, and cheaper, to make your own.

— Hot dogs: 100% all beef hot dogs, chicken or turkey dogs are the way to go. This helps cut down on the saturated fat and improve heart health.

— Alternative options: veggie burgers, salmon burgers, chicken and veggie kabobs. These lean protein options can provide healthy fats and filling fiber that your traditional meat options may not.

— Try something totally outside the box. Grill pizzas, tacos or hot hoagie sandwiches.

Salads

Salads can also come in numerous varieties, beyond the greens. I always encourage increased vegetable intake for kids, and these mixed dishes can all still be made with fresh veggies and provide necessary fiber.

— Pasta salad: So many options beyond the traditional macaroni and mayo. Try a high whole grain, high protein or bean-based pasta. Cut up some bell peppers and onions. Use an olive oil-based dressing to toss it all together. You can add cubes of cheese, cherry tomatoes, olives, sunflower seeds.

— Potato salad: Potatoes are naturally high in fiber, especially when you include the peels. Try a potato salad made with Greek yogurt, or one that is mustard forward.

— Green salad: A classic salad is always a great option. Vary the colors, and if you’re preparing yourself, let the kids pick the toppings and get involved.

— Colorful salads: Try avocado salad, broccoli salad and caprese tomato salads.

Grab and go munchies

— Fruit kabobs or watermelon on a stick are fun and easy for the kiddos to grab.

— Corn on the cob. A self-explanatory and quintessential cookout side that’s nearly always a crowd (and kid) pleaser.

— Veggie sticks with dip. I love to have individual cups with dip on the bottom and put strips of veggies in it. It’s grab and go — and a lot more fun presentation for the kids.

— Snack mix. Instead of a store bought snack mix, try preparing something with popcorn, nuts, cereal, raisins, cheddar crackers, etc. Be cautious of this if your child is under four years of age due to choking hazards.

Beneficial beverages

If out in the heat all day, you will want to make sure your children are hydrated. Unfortunately, pop and sugar sweetened beverages do not traditionally help in this area. Have easy access to bottled water and flavored water. Consider low sugar juices or lemonade made with Stevia or monk fruit.

What to Do If My Child Is Picky?

For parents of picky eaters, eating outside the home environment can be a huge challenge. For some this sounds silly: Hot dogs and hamburgers, what kid doesn’t like that? As a pediatric dietitian, I can tell you – many!

Prep your child ahead of time. Talk about where you are going and what you will be doing. Discuss what food may be there. If Aunt Carrie always brings her potato casserole, talk to your child about their comfort level of trying. It works out best if they know what to expect.

Bring something your child enjoys. Bring your own dish. Who doesn’t love having extra food to share? At least you will know that your child can fill their belly with as much as they want of a safe food. Bonus if your child helps prepare it. We love to empower them.

Make sure they have safe and preferred foods at other meals that day, so they don’t go into the cookout already hungry.

Focus on the fun. Cookouts, while usually about the food, don’t have to be all about the food. Low pressure. Your child doesn’t have to eat when everyone else eats. They can eat on their own terms and maybe in a quiet place they feel less overwhelmed.

What to Do If My Child Won’t Stop Eating?

Having a child who cannot stop themselves and eats an excess – and often uncomfortable to their bellies – amount of food often stems from feeling some sort of deprivation at other times. This is not to fault parents. Feeding kids is hard. But if a child feels restricted at home — never allowed to eat sweets or fun foods — they will at some point gorge on those foods when they get a chance.

My best suggestion is to serve all foods at home. Different kids have different needs, but I do feel that allowing fun foods to some degree is a part of a healthy relationship with food. And research supports this. If a child does not feel restricted or deprived at home, they will approach that cookout more mindfully, knowing that this isn’t the only chance they get to ever have a brownie.

