Keysight: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $288 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had profit of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to $2.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.83 to $1.89.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Keysight expects full-year earnings to be $8.19 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.45 billion.

