Key Tronic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $162.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.2 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $588.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Key Tronic said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $150 million.

