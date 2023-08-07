Kemper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported a loss of $97.1 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported a loss of $97.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.52. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.27 billion, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMPR

