Kelso Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 9:57 AM

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Surrey, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The railroad equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KIQ

