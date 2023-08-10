Kelso Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Surrey, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The railroad equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

