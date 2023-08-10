Kelly Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.5 million.…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.5 million.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KELYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KELYA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.