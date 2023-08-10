Kelly Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 7:51 AM

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) on Thursday reported profit of $7.5 million in its second quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

