Kellogg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 8:05 AM

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $357 million.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K

