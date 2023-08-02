Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.6 million…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $37.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.2 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $145 million to $160 million.

