Kaleyra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) on Monday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $86.8 million in the period.

