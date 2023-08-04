Kala Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) on Friday reported a loss of $10.1 million…

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) on Friday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $4.36.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.19 per share.

