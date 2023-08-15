Live Radio
Home » Latest News » K12: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

K12: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2023, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $43.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $483.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.9 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up