JOYY: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $155.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of $2.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $547.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YY

