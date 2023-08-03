Jones Lang LaSalle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.5 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.03 billion.

