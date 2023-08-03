Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Thursday reported net income of $14.8 million…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Thursday reported net income of $14.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.44.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $187 million in the period.

