Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cork, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.03 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $7.13 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to be $1.10.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.55 per share.

