John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported profit of $14.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $234.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.9 million, or $5.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $999.7 million.

