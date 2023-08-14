JinkoSolar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Monday reported earnings of $180.1…

The Jiangxi Province, China-based company said it had profit of $3.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.36 per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period.

