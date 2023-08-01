JetBlue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $138 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

JetBlue expects full-year earnings in the range of 5 cents to 40 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBLU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBLU

