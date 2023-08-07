JELD-WEN: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.3 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

