JBT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Tuesday reported net income of $31 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 97 cents.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $427.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, JBT expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $425 million for the fiscal third quarter.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBT

