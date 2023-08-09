Jazz: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $104.4 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $104.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $4.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.46 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $957.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.4 million.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.15 to $19 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.73 billion to $3.88 billion.

