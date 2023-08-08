Jamf Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.2 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.2 million in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $135.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $139 million to $141 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $558 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAMF

