James River Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported earnings of $21.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $238.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JRVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JRVR

