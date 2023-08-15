Jack Henry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $97.8 million.

The Monett, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $534.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $511.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $366.6 million, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $4.92 to $4.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKHY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKHY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.