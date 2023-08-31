J.Jill: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Thursday reported net income of $15.3 million in…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Thursday reported net income of $15.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period.

