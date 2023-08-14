Ivanhoe Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $38.3 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

