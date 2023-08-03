Itron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.2…

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.2 million.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $541.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $518 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 56 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $535 million to $545 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $497.7 million.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI

