Iteris: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.1 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $43.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Iteris said it expects revenue in the range of $41 million to $42 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $168 million to $175 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.