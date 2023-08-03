ISG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $75 million.

