Ironwood: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $6.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $107.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.5 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $450 million.

