IRobot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $80.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.93. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were $1.42 per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $236.6 million in the period.

