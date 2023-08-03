IRadimed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million…

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $16.1 million to $16.3 million for the fiscal third quarter.

IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.37 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $64.5 million to $65.5 million.

