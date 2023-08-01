IQVIA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $297 million.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $297 million.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, IQVIA expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.39 to $2.49.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.76 billion to $3.81 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.20 to $10.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IQV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IQV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.