IPG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.3 million.

The Oxford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $340 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343.5 million.

