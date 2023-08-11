IonQ, Spectrum Brands rise; Maxeon Solar, Cano Health fall, Friday, 8/11/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: UBS Group AG (UBS), up…

UBS Group AG (UBS), up $1.24 to $23.36

The Swiss bank ended a taxpayer-funded support package that paved the way for taking over its troubled rival Credit Suisse.

News Corp. (NWSA), up 93 cents to $21.24

Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate’s profits fell sharply from a year earlier but still beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), up $2.23 to $77.34

The maker of pet and lawn care supplies reported earnings that came in sharply ahead of market expectations.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO), down $1.11 to 41 cents

The chain of primary health centers said it’s doubtful it can remain in business.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), up $1.05 cents to $25.82

The maker of bakery products including Nature’s Own and Dave’s Killer Bread reported higher profits than expected.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), down $7.12 to $15.16

The solar power company sharply lowered its full-year financial forecasts.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ), up $1.52 to $15.71

The quantum computing company raised its full-year forecasts after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), down $57.06 to $1,330

The e-commerce company serving Latin America replaced its chief financial officer.

