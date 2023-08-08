Invitae: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $206.5 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $206.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.2 million.

Invitae expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $500 million.

