Investors Title: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 8:38 AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Monday reported profit of $7.6 million in its second quarter.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period.

