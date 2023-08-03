Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Thursday reported profit of $4.1 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Thursday reported profit of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.45 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $71.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

