Intuit: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $89 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.38 billion, or $8.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.94 to $2. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.86.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.17 to $16.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $15.89 billion to $16.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.