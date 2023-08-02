Intrepid Potash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.3 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $81 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.