Intrepid Potash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 5:58 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $81 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.5 million.

_____

