Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 5:06 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Tuesday reported profit of $26.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $447.5 million in the period.

_____

