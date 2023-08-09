International Seaways: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $153.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $153.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The company posted revenue of $292.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.