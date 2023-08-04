Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $15.8 million in its second…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $15.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $329.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TILE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TILE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.