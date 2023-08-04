Live Radio
Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2023, 5:38 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $15.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $329.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.

