Inter Parfums: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $309.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.1 million.

Inter Parfums expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.3 billion.

