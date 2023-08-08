Insulet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $27.3 million. On…

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $27.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $396.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384 million.

