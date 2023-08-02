Installed Building Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $61.6 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $692.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBP

